LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Employees of the state of Michigan are now eligible for paid time off if they donate an organ.

New Michigan Civil Service Rules kicked in this month that allows employees up to 60 days of paid recovery time for donation of part of their liver or a kidney and up to 30 days of paid recovery time for bone marrow donations.

“It is my hope that offering this paid leave will lessen the economic burden for anyone who chooses to donate an organ, and that more people are encouraged to become organ donors,” said Office of the State Employer Director Liza Estlund Olson.

Gift of Life, a nonprofit that promotes organ donations, reports that as of Oct. 2, 2023, 1,975 residents of the state are awaiting kidney transplants. Another 181 residents are awaiting liver transplants.

“With these changes to the civil service regulations, State of Michigan employees can donate an organ or bone marrow without sacrificing any of their sick or annual leave,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Those who choose to donate a part of themselves to improve the health of a fellow Michigander represent the best of us. It’s a selfless act that can save a life. I appreciate every state employee who chooses to become an organ donor and am proud that we are taking action to make sure they can take the time they need for the procedure without sacrificing their paycheck.”