LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s employment rate last month was the closest to pre-pandemic times that we’ve seen so far, according to a new report.

The state’s employment total in April was 4,682,000, as compared to 4,731,000 people employed in March 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

“Payroll jobs rose for the sixth consecutive month during April,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

Michigan’s total unemployment decreased by 7% over the month of April, as compared to the national unemployment drop of 3.1%.

Statewide, nonfarm employment rose by 61,000 payroll employees over the course of a year.

Michigan industries with the largest employment gains over the course of the last year include government, as well as education and health services.

Both industries saw an increase of 19,000 payroll employees.