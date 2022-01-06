State events remembering the one year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of when hundreds stormed the United States Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Across the nation, events are being held to not only remember what happened but also reflect on what has changed since then.

On the day of the attacks, five individuals were killed including three protesters and two police officers.

There were over 725 arrests nationwide for the attacks and threats. Approximately a dozen Michiganders were charged in the incident, one of which was a Lansing man.

There will be multiple remembrance ceremonies across Michigan to remember those who helped protect our country’s capital that day.

These events will be held in Detroit, Midland, Rochester Hills, Traverse City, and at several other locations.

This morning Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement in regards to attacks.

“Last year with the events at the capitol and the multi different events through the year we constantly assess and we’ll always respond with the appropriate amount of law enforcement to keep the building safe the workers there safe, as well as the people who visit there.” Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk

People around the country have issued assistance in identifying individuals in connection with the attack.

According to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

The government continues to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds, both inside and outside the building.