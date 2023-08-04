LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded grants totaling $14 million in order to address the critical shortage of emergency medical services (EMS) workers.

The EMS grants will be used to expand workforce development training programs and provide scholarships and grants to students.

“MDHHS is providing solutions to the shortage of EMS workers in the state,” MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel says. “

Hertel says MDHHS is “proactively ensuring this critical field is an attractive option for Michigan residents interested in pursuing a career in EMS.”

MDHHS has already awarded 37 grants totaling $8 million to support more than 400 paramedical students through tuition and wage assistance, mileage reimbursement, tutoring services and childcare assistance.

This week, 23 additional grant recipients have been chosen, with funding totaling more than $6 million.

Recipients are located across Michigan and include municipal agencies, community colleges, private EMS agencies and education programs.

There is potential for an additional $2 million to be awarded in the coming weeks.