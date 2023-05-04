LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State officials have the goal of equipping Michigan with enough electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to support two million EVs on state roads by 2030.

The Michigan Dept. of Transport (MDOT) announced that there is $38 million available for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program.

Michigan’s NEVI program is a contract procurement program.

The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) application period for Round 1 of the NEVI grant application opened Thursday and closes on June 6 at 4 p.m.

“As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Michigan will receive $110 million in federal resources specifically to build out our electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release.

MDOT will receive and distribute the $110 million in federal formula funds for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.

“Launching our state’s NEVI grant program will help us get these dollars into communities efficiently, so we can help drivers making the switch to electric traverse our two peninsulas without worrying about where they’re going to charge,” Whitmer continued.

Despite the hefty funding amount, MDOT has some qualifications for applicants to meet, including:

Applicants must provide a minimum 20% match for the NEVI funding.

The state will award the funds on a competitive basis to plan, design, build, operate and maintain EV charging stations across Michigan.

Chargers must be no more than 50 miles apart and not more than one mile from an exit, and must meet other U.S. Dept. of Transportation (U.S. DOT) standards and requirements.

MDOT will give priority to sites within traffic areas identified on the Michigan NEVI Planning Map.

“We are fully committed to working with our partner agencies in state government and the private sector to create a seamless charging network,” said Brad Wieferich, MDOT’s acting director.

The governor’s office stated that having two million electric vehicles on Michigan roads by 2030 is considered critical for the state to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The office added that the funding will help the state in reaching transportation sector goals under the MI Future Mobility Plan.

“Not only will the NEVI grant program help Michigan shrink its carbon footprint, but reductions in toxic tailpipe air pollution will help Michiganders breathe easier and healthier,” said Aaron Keatley, acting director of the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

MDOT, EGLE, the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC), and the state Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME).

“With one in five Michigan jobs proudly tied to the automotive sector, the future of electric vehicles is the future of our state’s economy,” said Kathryn Snorrason, interim Chief Mobility Officer at the OFME.

In addition, federal funding for EV charging stations is available through the U.S. DOT competitive Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program.

“Building a commercially viable charging network with NEVI resources and eliminating charging anxiety is key,” she continued.

Grant applicants are encouraged to become familiar with the NEVI program’s guidance, requirements and final rules.