State health officials announce 22,783 cases, 1,281 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 22,783 cases and 1,281 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

In a tweet, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, “this is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters.”

Since I addressed the public yesterday afternoon, more than 200 people have died due to COVID-19. This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters.



We are not out of the woods yet. pic.twitter.com/R1YJKgYLOB — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 10, 2020

Michigan has the third most cases out of every U.S. state and Wayne County has the sixth highest number of cases in the country out of every U.S. county.

To assist with the financial burden the coronavirus is taking on its patients, The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced that the state has received agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies to waive cost-sharing.

Cost-sharing includes copays, deductibles, and coinsurance for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and treatments.

Today marks one month since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

It is also the opening day for the TCF Regional Care Center. It is Michigan’s first alternate care facility that will provide critical care to COVID-19 patients in Detroit.

The alternate care facility will accept up to 25 patients today, April 10, with staffing resources coming on board in the coming days to be able to care for 250 patients by the end of next week.

On Thursday, Gov. Whitmer announced she is extending the Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order to April 30, 2020 citing the state’s need for more time to fight COVID-19.

In response, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a Trump-affiliated group, created a Facebook event titled, “Operation Gridlock: She’s driving us out of business, we’re driving to Lansing” as a means of protesting the stay-at-home order.

According to a Facebook event, more than 3,000 people have expressed interest in attending.

In the event description, the protesters are showing up because: “People always say: “Conservatives never protest because they are too busy working.”

The Facebook event instructions tell people to remain inside their cars, to honk horns, paint cars or bring signs.

On Thursday, Michigan Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield said Whitmer’s extension of the executive order is a wrong move. “The government shouldn’t be deciding who is essential. Everyone in Michigan is essential,” said Chatfield.