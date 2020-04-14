State health officials announce 27,001 cases, 1,768 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials have announced 27,001 cases and 1,768 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

The increase is up 1,366 new cases and 166 new deaths from yesterday.

Three Metro-Detroit Counties make up 78 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 83 percent of the state’s deaths.

Amid the outbreak, minority populations including Black Americans and the elderly have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

“The African American community is disproportionally unemployed, so to think about the resources necessary for health care that normally comes to so many millions of Americans through their jobs — We don’t have that, so as a result, we’re disproportionately now being affected,” NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported more than 3,600 deaths nationwide have been linked to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

In Michigan, the average age of those who are dying from coronavirus is 73 years old. State data also show Black Americans make up 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state despite accounting for 14 percent of the population.

Additionally, the City of Detroit has become a national hotspot for COVID-19. About 25 percent of the state’s deaths from coronavirus are located in Detroit.

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Twitter that Hyundai Motor America will grant $100,000 to Detroit Department of Health along with 10,000 test kits.

New York City is still the no.1 hotspot in the world for COVID-19 cases

As the nation enters the fourth month since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Washington state, New York City is still faring the worst in the crisis with more than 106,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the death toll for coronavirus has surpassed 10,000. The Associated Press reported hospitals in New York City are still seeing 2,000 new patients per day, citing Gov. Cuomo.

On that same day, health officials warned the city could run out of virus test swabs. “As the swab supply continues to decline, there is a real possibility hospitals will completely run out,” the April 11 health alert said. “At this time, providers are reminded to only test hospitalized patients in order to preserve resources that are needed to diagnose and appropriately manage patients with more severe illness.”

Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers in Michigan had the fewest new cases since March 26

And in Michigan, Sunday marked the state’s first day since March 26 with the fewest amount of new cases, 546 new cases, according to Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Additionally, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Massachusetts passed Michigan in COVID-19 cases, making Michigan the no.4 state with the most COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data.

Meanwhile, Wayne County, Mich. continues to rank no.6 in U.S. counties with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The City of Detroit accounts for about half of Wayne County’s cases.

What’s New for Michigan Today:

Drive-Thru Testing

Today, Ingham Community Health Centers announced they will begin offering drive-through COVID-19 testing. The Community Health Centers will be able to test up to 100 people per day. If you need to be tested, you must have COVID-19 symptoms.

McLaren Greater Lansing announced it’s temporarily furloughing employees

McLaren Greater Lansing announced it has implemented measures including temporary furloughs and voluntary time off to reduce employee layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

New telephone hotline for Jackson County residents who need COVID-19 testing

The Center for Family Health has created a telephone hotline for people in Jackson County and surrounding areas who suspect they need testing for COVID-19.

The hotline number is 517-748-5363.

AAA members will get a 20 percent policy refund check

The Auto Club Group also announced today that members who insure their cars through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers will receive premium refunds totaling $125 million. That means every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20 percent policy refund check for this period.