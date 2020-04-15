State health officials announce 28,059 cases, 1,921 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 28,059 cases and 1,921 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Where are most of the cases?

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties currently carry more than 78 percent of Michigan’s total COVID-19 case total. These same counties also account for more than 80 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Which city has the most cases of coronavirus in Michigan?

Detroit has the most cases in Michigan with more than 7,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. Detroit also has one of the highest populations of Black Americans in the U.S. NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said that a higher proportion of African Americans are unemployed and many are gig workers who do not have health insurance, CBS News Correspondent Raquel Martin reported.

How does Michigan compare to other states?

New York (200,000+ cases) New Jersey (68,000+ cases) Massachusetts (28,100+cases) Michigan (28,059 cases) Pennsylvania (26,000+ cases)

Gov. Whitmer confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in Michigan on March 10. In comparison, California confirmed its first case of COVID-19 Jan. 26 and has fewer cases than Michigan.

How many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Michigan?

86, 226 people in Michigan have been tested for COVID-19 as of 2p.m. April 15, according to the Johns Hopkins University Global Tracker.

How many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit to go home?

Henry Ford Allegiance Health has been disclosing the number of COVID-19 patients discharged.

On Tuesday, April 14, Henry Ford Health Systems reported 1,216 patients had been discharged in the last 30 days.

Other health systems have yet to report how many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their care.

How long have non-essential businesses been closed?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order Monday, March 23, which ordered all non-essential businesses to close. The order was extended to April 30 last week.

Most restaurants are operating on a take-out only basis and you can see which local food businesses are open by clicking here at Get it Go. https://www.wlns.com/getittogo/

How much funding has Michigan received to combat COVID-19 in the state?

What is being done to help at-risk populations?

Food banks are donating meals to food-insecure seniors

Schools are distributing lunches for Michigan children

USDA has launched a new program to feed Michigan Children (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) )

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4, continues to operate and provide 24/7, free, confidential counseling for survivors of sexual assault

Gov. Whitmer has created the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

Here’s what’s happening today:

Today in the capital, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a Trump-affiliated group, is protesting Whitmer’s extension of the “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order on grounds that the extension interferes with business operations.

“Michigan’s typical small business owners obey laws, but they may not notice the progressive agenda being pushed by our radical leftist Governor Whitmer,” said Rosanne Ponkowski, President of the Michigan Conservative Coalition. “Dope shops are open, while cigar shops are closed.”

The group called for people to meet Wednesday at noon and surround the Capitol building while staying inside their vehicles.

“We can get this rally done and stay within the social distancing guidelines,” said Marian Sheridan, an MCC co-founder. “Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe. We also believe the liberal attack on the economy is becoming a serious threat right now. Join us in Lansing. We need to stop the madness and have a plan to re-open Michigan’s economy before it is too late.”

As the Michigan case total continues to climb, the members of the Air National Guard Base has begun construction of a large medical screening tent for Sparrow Hospital.

The 110th Civil Engineering Squadron from Battle Creek Air National Guard Base were requested through the City of Lansing Office of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center.

The Airmen will establish an “Alaskan” shelter tent to replace smaller shelters that have been used at Sparrow until now. The site will be used to screen walk-in patients and ambulance patients before entering the hospital.