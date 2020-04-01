Ingham County Health Department confirms first death in Ingham County from COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department has confirmed the first death in Ingham County from COVID-19.

The person was an adult male in his 50s. The patient did not expose the general public to the coronavirus, according to the Ingham County Health Department.

The health department said the patient’s underlying health condition was likely a contributing factor.

As of 3 p.m. March 31, the health department reported 91 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County.

Ingham County has the seventh most cases of COVID-19 in the state — behind Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Genesee and Kent Counties.

On Friday March 27, Ingham County ordered all essential businesses to have their employees complete health screenings prior to entering the work-site to prevent the spread of COVID-19.