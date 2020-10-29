State health officials joining others recognizing October 29 as World Stroke Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is joining organizations across the country in recognizing October 29 as World Stroke Day.

World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death among Americans and state officials say, they want to continue to bring awareness and focus on stroke reduction, while also providing quality stroke care.

Strokes occur when the blood supply to any part of the brain is disrupted which sometimes leads to death. Approximately 17 million strokes occur worldwide each year with nearly 800,000 of them happening in the United States.

If you think someone is having a stroke, do the FAST check to determine if the person is suffering from these symptoms:

*Face Face weakness

*Arm Arm weakness

*Speech Speech difficulties

*Time Time to call 911

