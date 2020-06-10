State health officials report 13 new COVID-19 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting today 171 new cases and 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

That brings the state total to 59,278 cases and 5,711 deaths.

On Monday, restaurants in Michigan opened to the public with some social distancing guidelines in place.

On June 5, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the reopening of more regions and economic sectors under the MI Safe Start Plan after signing Executive Orders 2020-114 and 2020-115.

Beginning June 10, Regions 6 and 8 — which include much of northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula — will advance to Phase 5 of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan. Phase 5 allows the reopening of salons, movie theaters, and gyms, subject to safety protocols and procedures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

On June 15, everyone state-wide will be able to get a haircut, massage and manicure/pedicure with the re-opening of these salons. Though the remaining regions, 1 through 5 and 7, (Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Lansing and Jackson) will remain in Phase 4 under today’s executive orders, the governor has said she expects the entire state will advance to Phase 5 in the coming weeks.

“Today marks another milestone in the safe reopening of Michigan’s economy,” Governor Whitmersaid. “As we continue to slowly reopen different parts of our state, it’s critical that we listen to the experts and follow the medical science to avoid a second wave of infections. The good news is that we are headed in the right direction, and if the current trajectory continues, I anticipate we’ll be able to announce more sectors reopening in the coming weeks. We owe it to our front line workers to keep doing our part.”

Under Phase 5, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are allowed.

Outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed if people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the gathering consists of no more than 250 people. In addition, outdoor performance and sporting venues will be open with a larger capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies.

In addition, Governor Whitmer has issued an updated rule laying out new workplace safeguards for gyms, in-home services, hair salons, and entertainment venues. Following these safeguards will ensure that workers and patrons alike remain protected as the state moves to reopen.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.