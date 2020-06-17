State health officials report 204 new cases and 2 new deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today announced 204 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

That brings the state total to 60,393 positive cases and 5,792 total deaths.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan schools may resume in-person learning in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan with safety measures in place.

Whitmer also plans to release an executive order June 30 and a document titled, “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools. The governor also highlighted the need for support and flexibility from the federal government to help ensure resources for students and educators.

The governor will consider the six phases of the MI Safe Start Plan and the Michigan Economic Recover Council’s 8 regions of the state to determine when, where, and how face-to-face instruction can resume. Districts, students, staff, and families must be nimble and be prepared to move backwards if there is evidence of community spread of the virus.

In Michigan, cases and deaths have been declining in the past weeks, but that is not the case for some other states.

At least 19 states have seen new cases go up in the last two weeks and six states on Tuesday reported record increases, CBS News’ Manuel Bojorquez reports.

Florida reported 2,783 new cases. Texas reported 2,622, and Arizona reported a one-day jump of 2,392 new cases. Oklahoma, Oregon and Nevada also reported their highest single-day spikes in cases yet.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed concerns Tuesday that reopenings are driving his state’s record-breaking run. He said spikes there are due to increased testing, particularly in high-risk areas like nursing homes and farming communities.

“You do now have widespread testing of asymptomatic people,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

He acknowledged that community spread is happening, but the state’s reopening plan isn’t changing.

“The restaurants have been doing this for, what have they been doing it for – for six weeks? I mean, the idea that that all of a sudden is the reason, I’m not sure that that’s the case. So no, we’re not shutting down,” he said.