State health officials report 211 new cases and 5 new deaths due to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 211 new cases and 5 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Yesterday, state health officials reported the largest single day total of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan since May 30th, when there were 27.

In a news conference Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan has now become a leader in containing the spread of COVID-19 and extended the state of emergency to July 16 to mitigate the chances of causing a second wave of COVID-19 by signing Executive Order 2020-127. 

Locally in East Lansing, MSU athletes are getting ready to go back to practice, but not without being tested for COVID-19 first.

On Thursday, the MSU Athletic Department confirmed that one MSU student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 124 student-athletes were tested on Monday. The one student who tested positive will be isolated for 10-14 days.

Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others.

Additionally, one student-athlete did not report to campus after testing positive at home last week. The student-athlete is currently recuperating, with the support of family, while at home and will return to campus once fully recovered.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, Cristo Rey Community Center is offering free COVID-19 testing only today Friday, June 19.

The hours of operation are 1:00 – 5:00 p.m at 1717 N. High St in Lansing.

The testing is free and open to everyone. You may drive-in or walk-up. You do not need an appointment or an identification card to get tested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar