State health officials report 211 new cases and 5 new deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 211 new cases and 5 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Yesterday, state health officials reported the largest single day total of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan since May 30th, when there were 27.

In a news conference Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan has now become a leader in containing the spread of COVID-19 and extended the state of emergency to July 16 to mitigate the chances of causing a second wave of COVID-19 by signing Executive Order 2020-127.

Locally in East Lansing, MSU athletes are getting ready to go back to practice, but not without being tested for COVID-19 first.

On Thursday, the MSU Athletic Department confirmed that one MSU student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 124 student-athletes were tested on Monday. The one student who tested positive will be isolated for 10-14 days.

Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others.

Additionally, one student-athlete did not report to campus after testing positive at home last week. The student-athlete is currently recuperating, with the support of family, while at home and will return to campus once fully recovered.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, Cristo Rey Community Center is offering free COVID-19 testing only today Friday, June 19.

The hours of operation are 1:00 – 5:00 p.m at 1717 N. High St in Lansing.

The testing is free and open to everyone. You may drive-in or walk-up. You do not need an appointment or an identification card to get tested.