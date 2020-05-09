Nearly half of all people testing positive for COVID-19 in Michigan have recovered

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 22,686 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan.

That means almost half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state that have been formally tested have recovered from the coronavirus.

The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday

Today’s case report is: 46, 756 cases and 4,526 deaths. There are 430 new cases and 133 new deaths today.

Today’s report comes amid this past week’s controversy over one Owosso man who defied state stay-home orders and opened his barbershop business Tuesday, May 5. People supporting the re-opening of Michigan’s economy joined owner Karl Manke outside of his shop Friday afternoon lining up for haircuts and sporting American flags to show their stance with Manke.

That same day, Karl Manke told 6 News Reporter Araceli Crescencio that he had received a cease and desist order from Attorney General Dana Nessel. Manke said he still planned to continue business operations. By that time, Manke had already received two citations from Owosso Police Wednesday for operating as a non-essential business that has not been granted authorization to operate by Gov. Whitmer.

Manke said the reason he is open is that he had been denied twice by unemployment and had enough.

“The governor decided she was going to go another two weeks, and then another two weeks, and now this last time when she said we weren’t going to come back May 1st, that we were going to be secluded here until the 28th– it brought me to my knees.,” Manke said.

Another topic of discussion this week was the debate on whether guns should be permitted inside of the Michigan State Capitol Building.

The Michigan Capitol Commission consulted with legal experts and could make a decision next week on whether guns should be banned inside the Capitol.

The question of continuing to allow guns inside the Capitol came after Thursday’s protest in which protesters convened inside the house, some armed, demanding to be let inside. Protesters were held back from the Senate floor by Michigan State Police, but several entered the public gallery of the Senate holding rifles. Some shouted at state senators on the chamber floor.

On Friday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to the Michigan State Capitol Commission confirming that the Commission has the legal authority to prohibit firearms in the state Capitol, if it chooses to do so.

That authority is consistent with the current state of the law regarding firearms in public buildings and an informational letter sent to Speaker Chatfield in 2018.

“The Capitol is a place for free expression of thought and debate. But the freedom of civil discourse does not imply the right to threaten others with harm or violence,” Nessel said. “In our current environment and as the chief law enforcement officer in this state, I am gravely concerned for the safety of both our legislative members and the public at large.

That same day, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she would launch an investigation into ‘credible threats‘ received by Michigan lawmakers.

One Michigan Representative said she feels unsafe knowing after threats she has received during the pandemic.

“You know threatened to do harm to me, to my office, to my family and so it’s a hard time right now to be serving as a legislature,” said Representative Sarah Anthony of the 68th House District.

Anthony says she wanted to be a state representative to create policies and tackle issues, but instead the topic of personal safety has been the priority.

“…what’s my escape route in the Capitol if a gunman opened fire upon us while we are voting. That’s not something that any of us signed up for, I can guarantee you that,” said Anthony.

The debate of whether the House will move to ban guns in the State Capitol is still to be decided.