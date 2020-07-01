State health officials report 262 cases and 4 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 262 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

“We are now seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases in every region of Michigan,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

Yesterday in a news conference, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said that greater than 2% of cases in the Lansing area are testing positive. In Grand Rapids, 3.4% of tests are producing positive results and in Detroit, Kalamazoo and Jackson, positive test results are fewer than 3%.

Locally in East Lansing, COVID-19 cases connected to the popular college dine-in spot and bar, Harpers’ Restaurant and Brewpub, are climbing. Today, officials determined a total of 133 cases linked to the establishment. Of the 133, 114 are primary cases and 19 are secondary, meaning 19 people who did not visit the restaurant but interacted with someone who did, have the virus.

As of June 26, no one has been hospitalized and the age range of the cases reported then was 16-28, with 21 being the average age.

The health department advises people who were at the East Lansing establishment on June 12-20 to self-quarantine.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19. People without symptoms may also request testing. Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, and fever.

Outside of East Lansing, Gov. Whitmer today signed bills to provide relief to Michigan restaurants and bars during the pandemic.

Today, Gov. Whitmer signed off on bills: SB 942, HB 5811 and HB 5781, which as a package, raises the current 17 percent discount on spirits purchased from the state by an on-premises account to 23 percent for a 12-month period.

It allows for drinks to go and the delivery of drinks by on-premises licensees until Dec. 31, 2025 and two-for-one pricing on drinks sold in a licensed establishment.

The new bill increases the amount of spirits an on-premises account can purchase from an off-premises account from nine liters per month (108 liters per year) to 120 liters per year with no monthly cap.

