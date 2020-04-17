State health officials report 30,023 cases, 2,227 deaths of COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 30,023 cases and 2,227 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

That’s 760 new cases and 134 new deaths from yesterday.

The average age of people who are dying from coronavirus in Michigan is 73.6 years old. State data show 57 percent of men are dying from COVID-19 compared with 43 percent of women.

Health experts say more males die from COVID-19 because of their behavioral habits.

“Men, as compared to women, have higher rates of deaths from chronic disease, are less likely to seek medical help, are more likely to smoke and actually are less likely to wash their hands and to use soap,” Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Where are most of the cases?

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties currently carry more than 78 percent of Michigan’s COVID-19 case total. These same counties also account for more than 80 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Which city has the most cases of coronavirus in Michigan?

Detroit has the most cases in Michigan with more than 7,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. Detroit also has one of the highest populations of Black Americans in the U.S. NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said that a higher proportion of African Americans are unemployed and many are gig workers who do not have health insurance, CBS News Correspondent Raquel Martin reported.

The data also show that 41 percent of Black Michiganders are dying, while only making up 14 percent of the state’s population.

To address racial and economic disparities relating to low-income worker and people who have higher rates of chronic illness within their families Gov. Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which will be lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

In Michigan COVID-19 related news today:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a tele-town hall with the Detroit Regional Chamber today that she hopes to begin reopening parts of Michigan’s economy on May 1.

Whitmer did not specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said relaxing stay-home restrictions will come in phases.

Her stay-at-home order, among the nation’s toughest in a state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to expire on April 30.

In Lansing, the coronavirus has forced many homeless shelters to shut their doors, leaving some people without a warm place to stay, but community partners are coming together with a solution.

It’s called the ‘Choice Project’ and it’s at the Gier Community Center. It’s now open 24/7 for those who need a place to stay. The capital region housing collaborative put this all together.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that stimulus payments to noncustodial parents who owe child support will be directed to custodial parents and children.

As federal stimulus payments – officially known as Economic Impact Payments – authorized by the CARES Act are sent to Michigan parents who owe child support and qualify for enforcement, all or a portion of this payment will be intercepted by the IRS through the Tax Offset Program. The funds will then go to the MDHHS Office of Child Support to be applied to the child support debt owed – as required by the CARES Act.

Funds will be distributed to the custodial parent or guardian in the same way the Office of Child Support distributes all yearly federal income tax refunds that are intercepted.