State health officials report 30,791 cases, 2,308 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 30,791 cases and 2,308 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The state is also reporting 3,237 people have recovered from COVID-19. The number of persons recovered on April 17, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 18, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Where are most of the cases?

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties currently carry more than 77 percent of Michigan’s total COVID-19 case total. These same counties also account for more than 80 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Which city has the most cases of coronavirus in Michigan?

Detroit has the most cases in Michigan with more than 7,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. Detroit also has one of the highest populations of Black Americans in the U.S. NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said that a higher proportion of African Americans are unemployed and many are gig workers who do not have health insurance, CBS News Correspondent Raquel Martin reported.

How does Michigan compare to other states?

Michigan has the fifth most coronavirus cases in the United States. It is behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

New York: 235,395 cases

New Jersey: 81,391

Massachusetts: 34,402

Pennsylvania: 31,201

How many people in Michigan have been tested?

According to Johns Hopkins University Global coronavirus Tracker, 98,959 people in Michigan have been tested for COVID-19.

As coronavirus continues to sweep across the nation, with case totals surpassing 715,000 health experts are finding that coronavirus patients are losing their sense of smell.

The increase in COVID-19 patients reporting a temporary loss of smell is so significant that in some countries, such as France, people who experience sudden olfactory loss are diagnosed as having COVID-19 — without even being tested. AbScent, a UK organization that aims to raise public awareness of smell loss, now posts the following message at the top of its homepage: “AbScent advises that if you experience sudden-onset smell loss that you quarantine immediately for a minimum of seven days.”

Food Banks in America see greater demand

Across the states, food banks are seeing a surging demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

An estimated 17 million people could now be facing hunger, in addition to those who already battle it every day.

Feeding America, the national organization linking U.S. food banks, estimates it will need an additional $1.4 billion to meet increased needs over the next six months.

“When you’re living, you don’t have to worry about surviving, cause you know you’re living. There’s a difference,” New Orleans resident Troy Riles told CBS News’ Mireya Villarreal.

More testing centers will come to 3 Michigan Rite Aids

Today, Rite Aid announced seven additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including three Michigan locations opening in Eaton Rapids, Swartz Creek and Macomb on Monday, April 20.

New Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site locations opening Monday, April 20:

· Lansing, Mich.: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids

· Flint, Mich.: 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek

· Detroit, Mich.: 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb