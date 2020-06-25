State health officials report 353 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 353 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new COVID-19 deaths from yesterday.

There are now 62,306 cases and 5,887 deaths statewide.

Today’s case report comes the day after developments last night when gyms and fitness centers were just getting ready to re-open to their members when a federal appeals court struck down a lower judge’s ruling and ordered the closure of gyms.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 3-0 decision granted an emergency stay sought by the governor. After a lawsuit was filed by indoor fitness facilities, District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo said last week that gyms could reopen at 12:01 a.m. today.

Whitmer has planned to reopen gyms, movie theaters and places like bowling alleys in much of Michigan by July 4 if COVID-19 case trends remain favorable, though she will not make an announcement this week after citing concerns about some outbreaks. In the less-populous northern part of the state, gyms and fitness centers got the green light on June 10 if they reduced class sizes and made other changes.

“Today three Republican-appointed judges got it right: In the fight against a global pandemic, courts must give governors broad latitude to make quick, difficult decisions,” said Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown. “The governor will continue to take the actions necessary to save lives.”

Locally in East Lansing, the number of cases connected to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub have been rising since the Ingham County Health Department first reported 14 COVID-19 linked cases to Harper’s on Tuesday.

Today, the officials found 43 COVID-19 cases linked to the pub.

Just last night, the number of COVID-19 cases traced to Harper’s was at 34. Ingham County Health Department Officials are asking anyone who visited the establishment to self-quarantine for two weeks.

And nationally, it looks like the second wave of coronavirus cases has already begun since some states have re-opened parts of their economies.

The surge in coronavirus cases is now eliminating two months of nationwide progress as COVID-19 infections surge in the South and West.

The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The New York Times now reports COVID-19 cases are increasing in 29 states, but Michigan has not made the list. Here is the list:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Ohio

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

For more information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Michigan’s COVID-19 website.