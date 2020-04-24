State health officials report 36,641 cases, 3,085 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 36,641 cases and 3,085 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The case total has increased 1,350 cases from yesterday and the death toll is up by 108 individual deaths.

More than 75% of the cases are based in the Metropolitan Detroit Area in three counties: Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan is 3,237. This number is updated every Saturday and the recovery numbers reflect the amount from last Saturday, April 18.

Today’s COVID-19 case report comes with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement that she will extend the “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order” until May 15, which had previously been scheduled to expire April 30.

The extension also comes with some relaxed restrictions so some businesses can reopen and people can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating.

As a result, landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules.

And, big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint and carpet.

Additionally, employers will now be required to provide their employees with at least a cloth mask.

General members of the public will be required to wear a mask when out in public, such as shopping at the grocery store.

The “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order took effect March 24, two weeks after Gov. Whitmer announced the state’s first two COVID-19 cases.

Actions that have been taken to combat the financial hardships during COVID-19 in Michigan this week include: