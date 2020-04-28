State health officials report 39,262 cases, 3,567 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 39,262 cases and 3,567 deaths due to COVID-19.

That’s 1,052 new cases and 160 new deaths from yesterday’s reported numbers.

As of Saturday, April 24, 8,342 people have recovered from COVID-19. The state updates the recovery numbers on each Saturday.*

The city of Detroit is still one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus with more than 8,500 cases and 950+ deaths.

In the state, Wayne County has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 with more than 15,600 cases and 1,500+ deaths.

As nationwide talks about re-opening the economy have been circulating, Gov. Whitmer said in Michigan, construction businesses could be among one of the first businesses in the state to re-open when the time is right.

That announcement followed Whitmer’s Friday presser when she announced a number of businesses, like landscaping and garden centers, could get back to work. While she has not made a formal announcement about which businesses will be included in the next phase of re-engagement, she mentioned a few that are considered lower risk.

“The first will be additional outdoor enterprises that we feel pose low risk. we’ll also be looking at residential and commercial construction. That industry, for example, will be one of the first sectors to return to work. We’re also carefully evaluating a number of industrial sectors,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Tyler Davis, Owner of Luxe Development Group, LLC said his company is ready to be a part of that first phase.

“I think that commercial construction being the first move in the industry would be good to gauge how we’re doing,” Davis said in an interview with 6 News reporter Brittany Flowers.

In the past month, Gov. Whitmer has been facing increasing pressure to re-open the economy after protesters gathered in front of the Michigan State Capitol building and in front of Gov. Whitmer’s home.

*The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.