State health officials report 45,054 cases and 4,250 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 45,054 cases and 4,250 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

Today’s report has 657 new cases and 71 new deaths since yesterday.

So far, one-third of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and about 9% who had the virus have died in Michigan.

In Wayne County alone, there are more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases, with the city of Detroit making up more than half of those cases.

Today, the Republican-led Michigan Legislature sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The legislature has asked a judge to invalidate and lift enforcement of Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and other measures issued to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in the state Court of Claims, says a 1945 law giving the governor broad emergency powers governs local, not statewide, declarations like one in place since March. A 1976 law gives her emergency authority only for a limited period that expired when the House and Senate did not extend her emergency and disaster declarations last week, according to the suit.

In response to the lawsuit, the Michigan Senate Democrats issued the following statement:

“Let us be abundantly clear: this lawsuit is driven solely by legislative Republicans and has no support from the Senate Democratic Caucus. We are appalled that those across the aisle are choosing a global pandemic as the time to pick political fights with the governor instead of focusing on what we can do to help the people of our state. MICHIGAN SENATE DEMOCRATS

“The Senate Democrats aren’t taking their eyes off the ball. Finding solutions for Michigan families and workers remains our number one priority.”

Meanwhile as the House fights to lift Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, one Owosso barber shop owner is deciding to continue his business operations despite being issued two citations from police

“The governor decided she was going to go another two weeks, and then another two weeks, and now this last time when she said we weren’t going to come back May 1st, that we were going to be secluded here until the 28th– it brought me to my knees,” barber shop owner Karl Manke said.

Help is on the way:

State and county departments are receiving financial assistance to relieve some of the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has received $25 million in funding from the CARES Act, Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

The CARES Act gives supplemental funding to programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965.

Michigan will spend its money supporting residents ages 60 and over served by Older Americans Programs.

These programs offer a range of services from bathing and dressing, transportation to doctor’s offices, education on managing chronic illnesses and support for family caregivers.

The Jackson Community Foundation (JCF) and the Enterprise Group (EG) of Jackson has received a $200,000 gift from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The money will be used to create grants for small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Jackson County – the focus will be given to businesses owned by women, minorities and small businesses who have not received support from other funding sources.