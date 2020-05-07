State health officials report 45,646 cases and 4,343 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

State health officials are reporting 45,646 cases and 4,343 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

There are 592 new cases and 93 new deaths since yesterday.

Today, businesses including real estate and commercial construction are getting up and running after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on May 1 allowing some previously suspended forms of work that are lower risk for COVID-19 exposure to resume.

What Gov. Whitmer’s executive order does not permit is the re-opening of barbershops — but that did not stop one mid-Michigan business owner from re-opening.

On Wednesday, barber and owner, Karl Manke of his self-named shop: Karl Manke’s Barber & Beauty Shop, was issued two citations by Owosso Police for defying state orders.

That same day, people rallied outside of Manke’s business, lining up for haircuts and gathering with American flags to show support of Manke re-opening.

The pressure to re-open Michigan’s economy has been espeically heightened this week as protesters entered the state Michigan State Capitol building carrying guns inside. That move prompted legislators to debate whether guns should be allowed in the state Capitol.

This gun debate within state Capitol grounds is not new. In October 2019, a Holt representative, Kara Hope, spoke out after she said she was forced to remove a sign on her office door, which asked that people, except for law enforcement, do not bring guns inside of her office.

Hope’s sign drew attention to the fact that Michigan State Capitol Procedures prohibit signs within the building, but does not prohibit guns.

After posting the sign, Michigan Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield R-Levering said that Hope had to remove her sign because it asked that another individual stop exercising “their second amendment rights.”

Chatfield said, “a law that prohibits someone from entering because they are practicing their second amendment right is discriminatory, because of that it was unlawful. I’m glad she took the sign down.”

In Case You Missed it, Here’s your COVID-19 guide for getting tested:

Who can get tested?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on April 14 it is expanding testing criteria for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) to include individuals with mild symptoms and has published a COVID-19 test site finder at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus to help Michiganders locate a testing site near them.

Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living setting.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

Individuals with mild symptoms.

Where can I get tested?

Kroger Health: Grand Blanc High School – 12500 Holly Rd. Flint, Testing will start May 7 and May 8 and continue through the end of May, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rite Aid: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week

Blackman Township:

Northwest Community Health Center R.W. Kidder Middle School, 6700 Rives Junction Road 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1107 Adrian Street, open from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday by appointment

Center for Family Health Downtown Facility, 505 N. Jackson Street, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sparrow Health:

Sparrow St. Lawrence Campus, 1210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing. Hours are daily, 6 a.m. to midnight.

Physicians Health Plan, 1400 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CVS Pharmacy:

Henry Ford Centennial Library (16301 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI) Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing