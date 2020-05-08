State health officials report 46,326 cases and 4,393 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 46,326 cases and 4,393 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

There are 680 new cases and 50 new deaths since yesterday.

As the pandemic spreads across the states, restaurants are struggling to rehire workers when unemployment sometimes pays more.

Stephanie Gilbert and her husband own the Dirty Buffalo restaurants in Hampton Roads in Virginia.

As she tries to hire 100 workers this week, she told KRON10 News she doesn’t blame their furloughed workers for taking a better gig — one from the government.

“If we had the opportunity to stay at home and have a little vacation and collect a paycheck and not have to work… It’s a hard industry to work in, so I get it. I would probably rather stay at home too,” Gilbert said.

In related restaurant news, The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) today released the Roadmap to Reopening, a set of guidelines outlining how restaurants should re-open when the time comes. The association also reaffirmed its position that restaurants should be allowed to reopen on May 29 upon the expiration of Executive Order 2020-69.

There are 8 checklists in the MRLA Roadmap to Reopening publication that collectively address all aspects of back and front of the house restaurant operations:

· Expand and establish cleaning procedures

· Develop a COVID-19 response team, customized for small restaurants and large chains

· Employee health and PPE requirements

· Customer health and social distancing

· Managing food pick-up and delivery

· Verify third parties, guidance for working with vendors and suppliers

· Reopening water systems for safe consumption and use

· Menu and the supply chain

Meanwhile, some self-employed workers are still not getting their stimulus checks and it’s been more than a month since they were scheduled to receive them.

And today, Congressman Tim Walberg announced that two community health centers in Michigan’s 7th District will receive additional federal grants to increase COVID-19 testing.

The Center for Family Health in Jackson County will receive $561,199 and the Family Medical Center of Michigan with locations in Lenawee and Monroe Counties will receive $372,574.

As of Friday morning, there are 380 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, 371 in Monroe County and 121 cases in Lenawee.

