State health officials report 477 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 477 new cases and 15 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Of the 15 deaths, 7 were identified in a vital records review.

This report comes the same day the Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail implemented a new emergency order for East Lansing that restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people.

The emergency order applies to the area that reaches from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive and is bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties adjacent to those streets.

County and city officials identified the area based on the frequency of noise ordinance violations historically occurring in the area due to large house parties.

Exemptions

Schools, childcare organizations, community centers, places of religious worship, farmers markets, and parks within the restricted area are exempt from the emergency order, but must continue to comply with the 100-person outdoor limit.

For indoor gatherings, the limit is no more than ten people per executive order. All gatherings, indoors and out, must be designed to ensure that people from different households maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Restaurants are classified differently than social gatherings and are not included in the emergency order.

The new order comes after a COVID-19 outbreak at the popular college bar, Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub. At least 174 COVID-19 cases were traced to the establishment, and the people diagnosed with COVID-19 were between the ages of 16 and 28.

“Young people have to understand they are not immune to this disease,” Chief Medical Executive for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said. “They are not immune. They can be hospitalized. And they can die.”