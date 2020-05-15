State health officials report 50,079 cases and 4,825 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 50,079 cases and 4,825 deaths from coronavirus in Michigan.

There are 497 new cases and 38 new deaths today.

Today’s report comes as the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) released its Ready to Reopen Resource Guide for Michigan bars and restaurants.

The 20-page guide includes sections on cleaning and sanitation, social distancing, monitoring employee health, and food and beverage safety to help assist bars and restaurants moving forward.

Additionally, supermarket giant, Meijer, announced all stores will begin opening at 6 a.m. and closing at midnight starting today, Friday, May 15.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

The City of Lansing today announced its plans to resume parking operations citywide.

The plan will help support businesses as they reopen their doors, as well as downtown workers as they begin to return to their place of employment.

Beginning Monday, May 18, maximum stay limits will be enforced. Anyone parking longer than the maximum stay (2 hours on Washington Square) will be subject to a violation per ordinance.

The City of Lansing’s downtown parking garages will also return to normal operations on Monday, May 18. On Monday, June 1, 2020, enforcement of metered parking will resume. The new minimum purchase through the Passport Parking App and at pay stations will be reduced from one hour to 15 minutes. Enforcement of the recently enacted overnight Parking Permit Program will resume on June 1, 2020.

As states move to re-open, there is a rising concern of how the virus will impact children.

At least 19 states and Washington, D.C. have reported cases of a mysterious illness appearing in children that is potentially linked to the coronavirus.

CBS News senior medical correspondent answered viewer questions about how to keep children safe.

According to a new CBS Poll, Americans perceive wide disparities along class, racial, and geographic lines in terms of whose health they think will be most affected by the coronavirus.

Views of who’s impacted don’t vary much by age or gender, but partisanship plays a big role in perception.

Democrats are often more likely than Republicans to think groups will be impacted. Democrats are much more likely to think the suburbs will be affected a lot; that black and hispanic communities will be affected a lot; and that working-class people will be impacted a lot. The two partisan groups have comparable views that older people and cities are affected.

Children at risk?

Most Americans think children are at risk for the virus. Older Americans are more likely to think so, and here — as in many aspects of the pandemic — more Democrats than Republicans think this is the case, even though they think older people will bear more of the overall impact than younger ones.

Origins of the virus

Partisans even differ on where they think the virus came from. Most Democrats (70%) say it is something that came from nature while most Republicans (67%) believe it was created by people purposefully. Educational attainment is a factor here too: most college graduates and post-graduates think it’s from nature, while those without a college degree are inclined to think the virus was created by people.