State health officials report 52,350 cases and 5,017 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 52,350 cases and 5,017 deaths* due to coronavirus in Michigan.

The 103 new deaths today include 43 additional deaths which were identified as COVID-19-related deaths through the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

More than 56% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

Locally, there are 650 cases and 23 deaths in Ingham County, 418 cases and 26 deaths in Jackson and 136 cases and 10 deaths in Clinton County.

On Sunday, the state recorded its lowest number of COVID-19 related deaths since March 24, per the Detroit News.

On Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced the re-opening of parts of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

That announcement was accompanied by the MI Safe Start plan, which outlines ways to safely reopen Michigan by region.

That regional map however, has drawn arguments among lawmakers in Livingston County.

Republican State Representatives Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville and Ann Bollin of Brighton Township sent a letter to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, requesting that she consider making changes to MI Safe Start regions by removing Livingston County from the nine-county Detroit region.

Vaupel and Bollin said that Livingston County belongs with the Lansing region, not the Detroit region, and should be scheduled to re-open sooner than the other counties within the Detroit-area region.

Livingston County is included in MERC Region 1 but Vaupel and Bollin request it be grouped with Region 5 instead.

As of May 18, Livingston County had 386 confirmed cases of the virus, while Wayne County had 19,231, Oakland County had 8,050 and Macomb County had 6,357. There are 25 deaths locally.

A link to the Governor’s Safe Start Plan and a copy of the letter are provided.

In other state-wide news, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed Executive Order 2020-93 extending her previous order which gives pharmacists increased operational capacity and expands access to prescriptions for Michiganders who need them.

“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders need to continue to stay safer at home,” said Governor Whitmer. “By allowing patients to get a refill of their prescriptions for up to 60 days from pharmacists, people can reduce their time traveling and in turn lower the chance of the second wave of COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-93 continues to allow pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days’ worth of supply during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The order will also allow pharmacists to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.

To view Executive Order 2020-93 is effective immediately and continues until June 16, 2020. To view the order, click the link here.

And while the pandemic is ongoing, Central Michigan University became one of the first public universities in the state to officially cancel its men’s trakc and field program as part of its budget planning amid the pandemic.

Central Michigan University Athletics Director Michael Alford said the difficult decision — which impacts men’s indoor and outdoor track — was made amid looming universitywide budget cuts.

“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Alford said.

For the latest coronavirus updates in Michigan, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

*Note on deaths (05/19/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 43 additional deaths identified by this methodology.