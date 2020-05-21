State health officials report 53,510 cases and 5,129 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 53,510 cases and 5,129 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

Today there are 501 new cases and 69 new deaths. *The deaths announced today includes 31 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

The case fatality rate is 10% and about half of the people diagnosed with coronavirus in Michigan have recovered.

Locally, the COVID-19 case total breaks down as follows:

Ingham County: 674 cases, 24 deaths

Clinton County: 137 cases, 10 deaths

Jackson County: 425 cases, 26 deaths

Eaton County: 170 cases, 6 deaths

Today’s report comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new Executive Order that allows the meetings of 10 people or less order starting today, opens auto dealerships May 26, opens retail by appointment May 26, and re-opens medical offices May 29.

“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.

While the state economy slowly re-opens, Gov. Whitmer has another issue on hand — the flooding in Midland. She recently asked President Trump to formally declare another separate Declaration of Emergency in Michigan due to the flood damage.

The Associated Press reports it could be days before the full scope of damage from flooding in Central Michigan that submerged houses, washed out roads and threatened a Superfund site is apparent, authorities warned Thursday.

“The damage is truly devastating to see how high the water levels are, to see roofs barely visible in parts of Midland, and to see a lake that has been drained in another part,” said Whitmer, who toured Midland County on Wednesday.

The flooding forced about 11,000 people to evacuate their homes in the Midland area, about 140 miles north of Detroit, following what the National Weather Service called “catastrophic dam failures” at the Edenville Dam, about 20 miles northwest of Midland, and the Sanford Dam, about 9 miles northwest of the city.