State health officials report 56,621 cases and 5,406 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 56,621 cases and 5,406 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

Today there are new 607 cases and 34 deaths due to coronavirus in the state.

Nationally, the death toll has surpassed 102,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

While Michigan has the fourth most amount of deaths due to coronavirus, behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, Michigan also has the fourth most amount of people recovered from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Today’s report comes just as Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-106, which extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to June 29, 2020.

“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

Executive Order 2020-106, which takes effect immediately, extends the tax foreclosure deadline to June 29, 2020. The deadline was previously extended from March 31 to May 29, 2020.

It’s also one day after Gov. Whitmer has received approval from President Trump to continue the service of the Michigan National Guard in their help toward mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state. The extension of the National Guard goes through mid-August.

Currently, 887 Michigan guardsmen are activated to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to recent reporting, members of the National Guard were at risk of facing a “hard stop” on mobilizations effective June 24.

Ending Guard deployments on that date would have meant thousands of members who first deployed in early March would only have 89 days of duty credit, one short of the 90-day threshold for qualifying for retirement and education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI bill. The State of Michigan would have also lost key federal funding and would have been forced to transfer those guardsmen to state funds, if they were still needed.

Additionally, while the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended to June 12, controversial Owosso Barber Karl Manke, 77, said he is not backing down after being ordered to close down his shop by the Michigan Appeals Court.

“I have two hands that are skilled to cut hair,” Manke said. He says he will continue to use those skills regardless of the court’s decision, 6 news reporter Kiyerra Lake reported.

Last week a judge rejected a request for an injunction. It was in favor of the state to keep the barbershop closed during the pandemic.

Thursday morning, the appeals court overturned that decision, but Manke’s attorney David Kallman said the court violated the law by doing this.

“It was a 2 to 1 split decision and the dissenting judge, Judge Swartzle, made it real clear that what the majority the other two judges were doing was violating the court rules and they have no authority to order Judge Stuart to now issue the preliminary injunction,” said Kallman.

Kallman said he is now in the process of filing an immediate appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

In other state news, the Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) have collaborated with the University of Michigan School of Public Health and College of Engineering to create the MI Symptoms Web Application.

The website was designed primarily for employers and employees, but the online tool is also available to all Michigan residents.

Users enter information daily to help identify symptoms that might be caused by the virus and to make decisions about when to seek appropriate medical care. Local and state public health will also use the collective data to help identify the potential for new outbreaks of the disease.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.