State health officials report 57,731 cases and 5,553 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 57,731 cases and 5,553 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today there are 199 new cases and 37 new reported deaths. The deaths announced today include 11 identified during a vital records review. To learn more about the review, visit the state coronavirus website.

This comes one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she is rescinding Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

The governor’s order will allow retailers to reopen on June 4 and restaurants to reopen on June 8, both subject to capacity limits.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michiganders must continue to wear facial coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community. And they should continue to work from home to the maximum extent possible. GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER STATEMENT

Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less will be allowed gather outdoors with social distancing.

Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now.

Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

In other state news, Gov. Whitmer testified to the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on how coronavirus affected the state of Michigan.

She addressed the uneven distribution of personal protective equipment and medical supplies being sent to states from the federal government during the pandemic.

To read more about her testimony, find Whitmer’s statements here.

