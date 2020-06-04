State health officials report 58,241 cases and 5,595 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today announced 58,241 cases and 5,595 deaths due to the coronavirus in Michigan.

Today there are 206 new cases and 25 new deaths. *The deaths announced today includes 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Nationally, Michigan ranks sixth for most coronavirus-related deaths. However, Michigan also ranks fourth for the most amount of people recovered (38,099) in the U.S. behind New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to available, listed data on the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker website.

Globally, the U.S. ranks no.1 for most COVID-19 cases with more than 1.86 million.

Country Cases US 1,860,890 Brazil 584,016 Russia 440,538 UK 283,075 Spain 240,660 Italy 234,013 India 225,082 France 188,802 Germany 184,472 Peru 178,914

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended Executive Order 2020-113, which continues to permit the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings. The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.

Locally, in East Lansing, MSU athletic director Bill Beekman said he believes there’s a way to make Spartan fans able to watch games at the stadium this fall under limited capacity. Attendance would be set somewhere between 20-30 percent in a stadium that holds up towards 75,000 people.

“National facility groups that have looked at this across college and pro football stadiums, the ranges (for capacity) have been roughly 17 percent to as much as 35 percent,” said Beekman. “We’re still in the process of modeling that and trying to think through the best way to accomadate the most people in a way that is safe, but we would be planning on numbers somewhere in that range.”