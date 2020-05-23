State health officials report 61% recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 61% of people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan, which is 33,168 people.

Today there are 54,365 total cases of coronavirus and 5,223 deaths from the virus in Michigan. There are 452 new cases and 65 new deaths today. *The deaths announced today includes 44 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Last Saturday, state health officials reported 28,234 recoveries in Michigan.

Today’s COVID-19 report comes one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-100 to extend Michigan’s Safer at Home order until June 12, 2020.

The governor’s order also extends the temporary closure of certain places of public accommodation such as theaters, gyms, and casinos.

The governor also signed Executive Order 2020-99 to extend the state of emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was upheld by Judge Cynthia Stephens on May 21, 2020. Since COVID-19 was first discovered in Michigan, Governor Whitmer has taken swift action to protect Michigan families and workers.

Cases in some counties in Western and Mid-Michigan are now doubling approximately every 10 days. To continue to protect Michigan families from both the public health and economic impacts of the virus, and to lower the chance of a second wave, the governor’s emergency declaration is extended until June 19, 2020.

“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” said Governor Whitmer.

“If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed. While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis – our first responders, health care workers, and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day – to do what we can ourselves to stop the spread of the virus.”

All while Gov. Whitmer makes moves to re-open some sectors of the state, the Michigan National Guard has been responding to the aftermath of the Midland flooding.

Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities responded to a request for assistance following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

The river rose Wednesday morning to 34.4 feet in Midland, topping a previous record reading of 33.9 feet set during flooding in 1986, the National Weather Service said. Its flood stage is 24 feet, and it was expected to crest by day’s end at about 38 feet.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) requested that the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents.

Approximately 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance.

The National Guard began missions Wednesday, May 20, at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support.