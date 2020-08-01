State health officials report 73% recovered from COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 60,002 recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan, which is about 73 percent recovered.

Last week, a total 57,502 cases had been reported recovered by the Michigan state Coronavirus website.

Today, there are 735 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, four of which were identified in a vital records review.

What you need to know this week:

If you’re going shopping this week, here are some of the newest mask requirements in major brand-name stores.

A growing number of major chains have issued policies requiring employees and customers to wear masks. They include McDonald’s, Target and Gap brand stores, whose new policies are going into effect on Saturday.

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski told “CBS This Morning” this week that the company decided to make the change last week in response to the current state of the U.S. pandemic.

The death toll in the United States due to the coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases have now been reported across the country. Additionally, California today became the first state to pass 500,000 COVID-19 cases, granted it is the country’s most populous state.

“We’ve for quite some time required our crew to wear masks, but we thought that in light of what we’re seeing, it’s prudent now that we also ask our customers to wear masks in the restaurant as well,” Kempczinski said.

The company announced on July 24 that it will “ask all customers to wear face coverings” when entering its 14,000 U.S. restaurants effective August 1.

Gap Inc. and Target issued similar statements on July 20 and 29, respectively.

According to Target’s statement, about 90% of their stores already required customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations, but the company is expanding that requirement “to include guests at all stores nationwide” starting on Saturday.

Gap said in its own statement that “given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the US and Canada, we want to do everything we can to help stop the spread of the virus.” It’s policy, which includes Old Navy and Banana Republic stores, also goes into effect on Saturday.

Customers entering Costco and Apple stores across the country have been required to wear masks since early May.