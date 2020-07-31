State health officials report 734 cases and 8 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 734 new cases and 8 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Today in Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top health official, commented on Michigan’s own Henry Ford study on hydroxychloroquine stating it is flawed.

You can watch some of Dr. Fauci’s testimony here.

In other pandemic-related news in the state, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun answered questions regarding back to school safety.

Students will need a mask and have to practice social distancing, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Khaldun says this will help COVID-19 cases from jumping.

Many schools in Mid-Michigan, like Okemos, Lansing, East Lansing, Jackson, and Holt, will be doing virtual learning.

Some districts are giving parents the option on whether to do online or in-person schooling.

During a virtual town hall meeting, Dr. Khaldun said this virus can easily spread from person to person.

So if you are sending your kid back to school, you must follow the CDC guidelines, but not just at school, but at home as well.

Health experts say it can be done if it is done right.

But some parents are torn.