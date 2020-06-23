State health officials report 11 new COVID-19 linked deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 221 new cases and 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 today.

The state total for cases is 61,630 with 5,864 deaths due to COVID-19.

The Ingham County Health Department today announced that at least 14 positive COVID-19 related cases have been linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub in downtown East Lansing between the dates of June 12-20. The health department advises people who were at the East Lansing establishment June 12-20 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19. People without symptoms may also request testing. Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever.

“Anyone could have COVID-19. You never know because some people with coronavirus are not yet sick, and some people never have signs of the disease,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “We need people to treat every person they encounter as a potential carrier. That means wearing masks and keeping 6 feet away from others. I strongly urge everyone to take precautions so that we can keep infections down and keep businesses open.”

Over the weekend, the state health department reported 80 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases had recovered.

Statewide, the Michigan coronavirus fatality rate is 9.6%.

Nationwide, President Donald Trump is moving forward with his visit to Arizona, despite the state seeing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

President Trump said that the reason the pandemic has been getting worse is due to the increase in testing, a statement which has garnered substantial criticism.

Pres. Trump was asked if he was kidding if he wanted to slow down COVID-19 cases.

“When you do testing to that extent you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test. We got tests for people who don’t know what’s going on.”