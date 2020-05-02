More than 15,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 15,659 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan.

Last Saturday, that number was 8,342.

Today, the total coronavirus case total in Michigan is 43,207 and 4,020 deaths.

Still, the City of Detroit continues to be the hardest hit in Michigan with more than 9,100 cases and 1,040. Last month, health officials found that the pandemic had been killing black people at a disproportionate rate. In Michigan, black people make up 14 percent of the population yet they have accounted for 40 percent of coronavirus deaths.

The racism and poverty in Detroit has been a leading contributing factor to its label as a “nationwide hotspot” for the virus.

Due to the racial disparities in this pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of a coronavirus task force on racial disparities lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

Another population hard hit by the virus nationwide and statewide is prison inmates.

The cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections facilities have now surpassed 1,560 with more than 40 deaths.

Nationwide, there are nearly 2.3 million people incarcerated who are vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, activists have warned. The close proximity of inmates and inadequate treatment can cause diseases to spread quickly inside prisons, where resources like soap, cleaning supplies and warm water are scarce.

In response, the ACLU sent letters to federal, state and local officials urging them to release inmates who are at a heightened risk of infection: individuals over 60 years old and those with chronic health problems.

So far, every state has suspended visitation inside facilities, according to an analysis by the Marshall Project.

In Michigan:

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-69 that revokes the existing emergency order and replaces them with a new state of emergency and disaster declaration.

That new order means public spaces such as theaters, bars, and casinos will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28th.

The order also allows construction workers, people in real estate, employees who generally work outside and manufacturers who produce items that will help slow the spread of the virus to head back to work May 7th.

Her decision, even with loosened restrictions for some businesses has faced criticism among House Republicans and small business owners who say the local state economy is suffering without business operations.