State health officials report more than 8,000 recoveries from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting more than 5,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan in the past week, bringing the total recovery numbers to 8,342.

Officials are also reporting 37,203 cases, 3,274 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Today’s case total has 562 new cases from yesterday and 189 new deaths.

Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an extension of the stay-at-home order to May 15. The new order replaces the previous one, which was set to expire April 30.

The newest changes to the executive order include the operations of boating and golfing activities. Additionally, employers are now required to provide employees with at least a cloth mask. The general public is now required to wear a mask in public when they visit grocery stores, however there is no state penalty for not wearing one.

As many people are making their own masks at home to wear, one Michigan Senator is facing criticism for wearing a mask that appeared to be a confederate flag.

Today, Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn R-Ida said he’s sorry for wearing a mask with that pattern to a meeting at the Senate Floor Friday.

It’s been just over one month since Gov. Whitmer announced her first “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order. And now, people are asking: Which U.S. states are ready to reopen for business?

Georgia on Friday let employers including hair salons and restaurants begin admitting customers. Alaska, Oklahoma and Texas are discussing reopening strategies. Many other states’ stay-at-home orders expire at the end of April.

Still, more testing is needed at many state levels, including Michigan.

This week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) expanded testing criteria as the state continues to work to increase testing supplies and access.

Now any Michigander displaying mild symptoms or any essential worker still reporting to work in person, whether symptomatic or not, is eligible to get a test with an order from a health care provider.

“Testing remains critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Increased testing helps us understand where this disease is so we can identify people at highest risk and make sure we are quickly implementing best practices for preventing further cases and deaths.”