State health officials report most COVID-19 cases since May 31

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting the most COVID-19 cases today since May 31, when 513 new cases were reported.

Today, officials are listing 323 new cases and 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The next highest COVID-19 case total was June 3, when 304 new cases were reported.

That brings the sate total to 61,953 cases and 5,868 deaths.

The Latest COVID-19 cases in East Lansing

More people who recently visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bringing the outbreak total to 25.

The Ingham County Health Department is now urging anyone who visited the East Lansing establishment June 12-20 to self-quarantine.

“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified. We need help from people who went to Harper’s during the exposure dates so that we can contain the outbreak. We need everyone exposed to stay home.”

In addition to seeking testing, people who visited Harper’s June 12-20 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit. During the self-quarantine, people should stay home, self-monitor for symptoms and distance themselves from other household contacts like family and roommates.

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. released a statement after at least 14 people who recently visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stanley said, “We know that the virus can be spread when people are in close proximity to each other and are not wearing face coverings. These positive cases underscore the importance of personal responsibility among our students, faculty and staff, and taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves and others from the unnecessary transmission of COVID-19. This includes wearing a cloth face-covering in public spaces and avoiding large gatherings.

In Ingham County:

Locally, in Ingham County, there are 855 confirmed cases of coronavirus. and 29 deaths.

The Ingham County Jail reported nine positive COVID-19 cases today, including eight among inmates and one employee.

All of the eight inmates who tested positive are being housed in a separate area. Only one of the eight inmates is showing symptoms. Four employees and 22 inmates tested negative.

On Friday, June 19, the jail kitchen worker did not feel well. She did not have a fever when she came to work but left early. She then took a COVID-19 test.

That same day, two inmate workers from Post 10, where inmate workers reside inside the jail, also say they didn’t feel well. They were transferred to a separate area, remained there, and tested for COVID-19.

On Monday, June 22, the employee reported she had tested positive for COVID-19. The kitchen was immediately shut down, and Post 10 was quarantined, including all dorms. All Post 10 inmates (30) were tested for COVID-19, as well as the additional employees.