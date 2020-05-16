State health officials report recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 28, 234 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Last Saturday, that number was 22,686 people.

The number of persons recovered on May 15, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 15, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Today there are 425 new cases and 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan bringing the total to 50,504 cases and 4,880 deaths. Michigan is one of seven U.S. states reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Nationwide, there are more than 1.4 million confirmed positive cases.

In Michigan, Wayne County ranks no.8 nationwide in U.S. counties with the most coronavirus cases with more than 18,800.

Today’s report comes just after the House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill providing assistance to state and local governments. The bill accounts for hazard pay for frontline health care workers, student debt forgiveness, and increased funding for Medicaid and Medicare. The bill is known as the HEROES Act, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act.

The measure is more than 1,800 pages long and is unlikely to gain any traction in the Republican-controlled Senate, although Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated the Senate will pass further COVID-19 relief legislation. But he said he will work with the White House to determine what’s needed and how soon.

McConnell has backed off an earlier statement that states should be allowed to go bankrupt, conceding that there will have to be another relief bill at some point. However, he said his red line is the inclusion of liability-protection provisions for businesses to keep them from being sued if workers or patrons are infected with COVID-19.

In sports news:

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it, according to a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by commissioner Roger Goodell that was obtained by The Associated Press.

But Goodell stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, each team was required to submit a plan to the league for reopening its training and practice facility.

And one last thing before you go, if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, you can now consult a c onfidential emotional support counseling hotline.

The hotline is now available 24/7 at no cost to Michiganders who call the state’s COVID-19 hotline. The service is part of a federally funded grant program implemented by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration (BHDDA) in partnership with the Michigan State Police.

Callers to the COVID-19 hotline will hear a recording that begins by saying to press “8” if they would like to speak with a Michigan Stay Well counselor. The counselors, though not licensed professionals, have received specialized training from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration’s (SAMHSA) Disaster Technical Assistance Center on how to provide emotional support to residents of federally declared disaster areas.

Michigan Stay Well counselors are available any time, day or night, by dialing the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and pressing 8 when prompted. Language translation is available for non-English speakers.