State health officials report the most COVID-19 deaths in one single day in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

State health officials have reported the most number of COVID-19 related deaths in one single day in Michigan with 232 new deaths since yesterday.

Overall, state health officials are reporting 32,967 cases, 2,700 deaths and 3,237 recovered from COVID-19. The case total is up by 967 individual cases since yesterday.

The majority of the coronavirus cases are located in three Metro-Detroit area counties, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties. These counties are also the most populous in the state.

The City of Detroit on its own has more than 7,900 cases and more than 728 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections facilities, there have been more than 615 reported cases and 20 reported deaths. Just one week ago, there were 364 cases and 8 reported deaths among MDOC facilities.

In Michigan hospitals:

Today, Beaumont Health reported that it’s laying off more than 2,400 workers temporarily and cutting 450 positions permanently. Most of the 450 position eliminations are part of the corporate staff or are serving in other administrative roles.

In a press release, Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said that while many of the front-line workers have been very busy during this time, other operations have almost ceased. “We must make difficult, quick decisions now to protect and readjust to an uncertain future,” Fox said. “We also expect economic pressures on Beaumont and the health care industry to continue well after the COVID-19 initial surge subsides, which is why we made the difficult decision to eliminate 450 positions.”

CVS announced expanded testing in Michigan

CVS Health has launched a new rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Dearborn, Michigan, in conjunction with federal and state officials. Testing will take place in the parking lot at the Henry Ford Centennial Library (16301 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI

Nationwide, governors are facing increased pressure from business owners to reopen economies and they’re saying they won’t reopen their state economies until more testing has been done.

In a feud between the Trump administration and the states, Trump says, “states, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing – But we will work with the Governors and get it done. This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday, claiming “Do Nothing Democrats” spent the month of March raising concerns about ventilators for patients battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to CBS News.

More testing centers have opened at 3 Michigan Rite Aids

Rite Aid has opened three Michigan locations for COVID-19 testing in Eaton Rapids, Swartz Creek and Macomb. They opened Monday, April 20.

New Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site locations opening Monday, April 20:

· Lansing, Mich.: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids

· Flint, Mich.: 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek

· Detroit, Mich.: 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb

NOTE:

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week.

As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS).

If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 95 additional deaths identified by this methodology.