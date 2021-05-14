State house approves $3.3 billion spending plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan legislators are now approving mid-year spending bills, which includes billions of federal coronavirus relief dollars to boost pay for frontline government workers.

This also includes incentives for unemployed people to return back to work.

Officials say, the $3.3 billion plan is sending some federal funding to payroll costs to free up state dollars in order to pay the Flint water crisis settlement.

In addition, the state plans to restore the unemployment benefits fund.

The bill will now be sent to the state senate for consideration.

The Whitmer administration did question the bill, saying federal guidance states COVID-19 funds cannot be used to pay down debt and finance legal settlements.