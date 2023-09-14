LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine and booster, there may be one more item now on your seasonal to-do list.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for all people 6 months and older, MDHHS announced in a news release Thursday. The vaccine is formulated to protect against severe COVID-19 from various that are currently circulating.

The recommendations come following the FDA, CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approval and authorization for emergency use of the updated vaccine. It can be given with other vaccines, including flu and RSV.

The bivalent Moderna and bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized in the United States, as a result of the updated 2023-2024 vaccine authorization.

“Updated COVID-19 vaccines are going to be the way we protect ourselves and our loved ones each fall and winter virus season,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Now is a great time to check with your healthcare provider to make sure you are up-to-date on all your vaccines.”

The 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for:

People 5 years of age and older, regardless of previous vaccination , who are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated 2023-2024 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receiving the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.

, who are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated 2023-2024 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receiving the last COVID-19 vaccine dose. People 6 months through 4 years of age should complete a multi-dose initial series (2 doses of Moderna or 3 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. People who have completed their initial series with vaccines released before this season are eligible for an updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receiving the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.

should complete a multi-dose initial series (2 doses of Moderna or 3 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. People who have completed their initial series with vaccines released before this season are eligible for an updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receiving the last COVID-19 vaccine dose. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should complete a three-dose initial series with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine and may receive one or more additional 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine doses (additional details will be provided in CDC’s Interim Clinical Considerations).

Most people in Michigan can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. If you don’t health health insurance that covers the cost, you can reach out to a health care provider or local pharmacy participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program, or your local health department. Click here for more information on ways to get a free vaccine. Vaccines for Children provides vaccines at no cost.