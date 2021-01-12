State lawmaker to introduce resolution to condemn capitol attack

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new FBI bulletin is now warning authorities nationwide that there are plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals leading up to Inauguration Day.

Tomorrow a state senator is planning to introduce a new resolution to condemn last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Adam Hollier says that leaders around the country must be unanimous in saying these terrorists who broke the law were not patriots and they need to be held responsible for their criminal actions.

The state senator also shared his thoughts on the continued claims of voter fraud stating the phrase has become an indirect way to disenfranchise minority voters.