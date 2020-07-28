State lawmakers continue discussions for back to school plans

Today the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee discussed four education bills ranging from attendance, virtual courses, funding, and even standardized testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Lana Theis told 6 News that planning for next fall is a situation that requires a team effort.

“Parents that have kids, the teachers, superintendents- the principals, everybody needs to be on board to come up with a solution,” Sen. Theis said.

She added that this package of bills are going to provide schools with flexibility.

“Well what this package is intended to do is to provide flexibility so that the schools are then able to address specifically their needs,” Sen. Theis said.

But some teachers say they do the exact opposite.

“It’s essentially forcing schools to choose between potentially unsafe student situations and having students go to them in order to get their funding,” teacher Jessica Lucchesi said.

The bills are expected to go before the senate for a vote in the next few weeks.

