LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State lawmakers introduced a three-bill package Tuesday to prohibit local municipalities from creating or enforcing dog breed specific bans.

Several Michigan municipalities have bans on the books.

State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, a Democrat from East Lansing, introduced House Bill 5039. The bill, in adopted, would prohibit counties from enacting or enforcing breed specific bans. Tsernoglou served on the Ingham County Commission and was instrumental in pushing for a millage to construct a new animal shelter for the Ingham County Animal Control operations.

State Rep. Veronica Paiz (D-Harper Woods) introduced House Bill 5041. Her bill would prohibit a city or village from enacting or enforcing a breed specific ban.

Republican State Rep. Joe Aragona introduced House Bill 5040 which would prohibit townships from enforcing or enacting bans related to dog breeds. The Clinton Township lawmakers serves as a board member of the Humane Society of Macomb, according to his website.

While none of the bills identifies any specific breed of canines subject to bans, the ASPCA identifies laws targeting specific breeds target animals commonly referred to as pit bull breeds. Those include American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers and English Bull Terriers. The organization notes that other laws have targets American Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Mastiffs, Dalmatians, Chow Chows, German Shepards, Doberman Pinschers and mixes of any of these breeds.

The human agency reports that evidence shows such laws do not address safety for animals or people.