State lawmakers will borrow $600 million for Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. – Michigan lawmakers are now passing a plan to use $600 million to pay for the state’s proposed settlement.

It’s with the residents of Flint, who filed a lawsuit after their water supply became contaminated with increased levels of lead.

The money is coming from a state economic development fund that will cost more than $1 billion.

It’s to repay over 30 years at the rate of $35 million annually.

Officials say, it will be Michigan’s largest government legal settlement.

Back in 2014, Flint switched its drinking water source in an attempt to save money for the city.