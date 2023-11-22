EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many Michigan natives have traveled back to the Great Lakes State to spend time with family and friends celebrating Thanksgiving this week. State officials hope those visitors will become residents.

State officials are not shy to say Michigan has a declining population issue. Groups like Lansing 5:01 has been alarmed by this trend, and hosts events geared toward retaining young professionals.



Business cards exchanged hands along with a few smiles at the new MSUFCU building in East Lansing Wednesday night. The Capital Comeback event hosted by Lansing 5:01 gave Michigan natives who traveled back to their first home for the Thanksgiving holiday a chance to see all the job opportunities in the region.



Edgar French was one of the nearly 200 people who registered. The West Michigan native says he moved to Florida with family when he was 15.

Between the politics of the Sunshine State and conversation with his brother convinced him to return to Michigan.

“He decided to chip away at my ear, saying “you have to move back. This is a beautiful place”. And in 15 years, he finally got me,” said French.

French is searching for a human resource job and says looking around, pay could be better.

“The wages from Florida to Michigan are not the same. And also in Florida, yes, it’s more expensive but you don’t have to deal with the winter.”

Sluggish wage growth is one of the challenges facing Michigan according to state officials.

It was paired with issues in education and infrastructure during the first meeting of the Growing Michigan Together Council this summer.

The 28 members have been forming recommendations for months while reviewing surveys capturing what Michiganders care about the most.

Results presented this month show infrastructure, housing and education as top of mind.

“Talent attracts captial,” says member Brian Calley, president and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

The former LT. Governor says improving an education system can help draw in new opportunities. Data presented to the council has shown learning proficiency in the state lagging several percents behind the rest of the United States.

Calley say turning around the population decline will take time with the first goal being slowing down the loss.

“We have the type of place where people can find all they want and need right here in Michigan.” Calley said.

According to state officials, the US population grew 7.4 percent from 2010 to 2020 but

Michigan only saw a 2% population growth. A report from the council is expected to be sent to the governor’s office by mid-December.