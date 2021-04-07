AG Nessel joins coalition to fight unlawful sales of fake vaccination cards

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 45 other attorney’s general and is now calling on major tech companies to prevent the sale of fake vaccination cards.

The attorney’s general say fake cards threaten the health of communities and slow down the progress in getting people protected from the virus.

They also want websites like eBay and Twitter to monitor and remove ads selling blank vaccination cards.

AG Nessel is also asking tech companies to keep records and information about the people selling them.