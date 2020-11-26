Cristo Rey Community Center hosts free Thanksgiving meal drive-thru

LANSING, MICH(WLNS)–Many families are counting their blessings today by preparing a Thanksgiving meal at home.

But not everyone has that blessing, especially during a pandemic. The Cristo Rey Community Center hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal event drive-thru style.

“We had to be creative. There was still a need here in the community and we want to do our part,” said Joe Garcia CEO of the center.

Normally the center offers a traditional sit-down thanksgiving meal with the wait staff, but with COIVD-19 restrictions, they are now offering packaged meals for pick up and delivery.

Volunteers have been prepping all week for this dinner and feel that it’s a big need right now, “I feel the need to help now more than ever due to the pandemic. It’s all about giving back,” said Volunteer Holly Duphie

The center teamed up with Blue Cross Michigan to provide a large meal, enough for two. The meal includes all the traditional Thanksgiving sides, ham, and of course turkey. Each prepackaged meal also comes with a pie.

The center says they are more than happy to help, it’s all about giving, “I get emotional even thinking about it. We are giving meals to those in need but they are also giving joy to us, which is all we could ask for” said Garcia.