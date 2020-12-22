Fire inspectors urge extra attention on electrical safety during holiday season

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – The Michigan Fire Inspectors Society is urging residents to pay extra attention to electrical safety this holiday season, a time when more homes are prone to electrical fires.

Fire safety officials say residential fires in Michigan with fatalities have increased this year, and point to the overloaded use of electrical outlets due to more people working and going to school at home due to Covid-19

Now, with many people adding holiday lights and decorations, safety officials want people to make sure they:

*Inspect all electric cords and strings of holiday lights for signs of damage or wear and tear

*Replace broken lights

*Use extension cords properly

*Never overload or run cords under furniture, carpets or rugs