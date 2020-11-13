Friday the 13th historically lucky for Michigan Mega Millions players

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – According to state lottery officials, Friday the 13th is historically lucky for Michigan “Mega Millions” players.

Lottery officials say, four Michigan lottery players hit a Mega Millions jackpot on the supposedly unluckiest of days.

The most recent winner, Kevin Blake of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot on October 13th, 2017.

Tonight’s jackpot has been accumulating for nearly two months and is worth $165 million dollars.

Tickets are $2 and officials say about 97 cents of every dollar spent on lottery tickets is returned to the state, mostly in the form of contributions to the school aid fund.